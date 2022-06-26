UP first state to vaccinate 16 crore people

Lucknow, June 26 Uttar Pradesh has achieved a major milestone by becoming the first state in India to fully vaccinate over 16 crore individuals.

In nearly 20 days after crossing the landmark of fully vaccinating 15 crore people, the state has crossed another significant milestone with more than 16 crore people 16,02,66,806 receiving both the doses of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

According to the government spokesman, the state has so far given over 33.92 crore doses to people. In addition, the state has also achieved the landmark of administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to 100 per cent of the eligible adult population. While nearly 99 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated in the state.

Uttar Pradesh started administering booster shots (precaution dose) from January 10. Nearly 35.22 lakh 'precaution doses' have been administered in the state so far.

Strengthening its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Uttar Pradesh government is providing the vaccination cover to all children between 12 to 17 years of age in a time-bound manner.

So far, over 2,60,80,643 vaccine doses have been administered to children in the age group of 15-17 and over 1,37,51,108 vaccine doses have been administered to the children in the age group of 12-14 in the state.

According to the latest figures on CoWin, Uttar Pradesh has administered 17.54 crore first doses of the vaccine so far.

Just a few days after crossing the 32 crore dose milestone, Uttar Pradesh has also inched closer to crossing 34 crore Covid-19 vaccine shots.

This will be another major landmark as the state continues to conduct one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the country.

Aggressive vaccination is an integral part of the comprehensive strategy of the Yogi-led Uttar Pradesh government to contain the pandemic, along with adherence to Covid- appropriate behaviour.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor