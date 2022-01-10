UP issues new guidelines to check Covid

Lucknow, Jan 10 The Uttar Pradesh government has brought in additional restrictions with immediate effect to check the spread of Covid.

According to the official spokesman, all government and private offices will function with 50 per cent strength at a time. The government is also encouraging work from home module and has urged to implement a rotation system at the workplace to bring the transmission levels down.

While reviewing the Covid condition in the state with senior officials in a high-level meeting on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that efforts should be made to save both "lives and livelihoods".

Underlining the need to promote 'work from home' culture so that there is no inconvenience in the work, he also directed to implement a rotation system in the offices.

According to the new Covid control guidelines of the state government, if an employee serving in private sector offices turns out to be Covid positive, then he will also be given 7-day leave with no deduction in salary.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said that a total of 8,334 new patients were found Covid positive on Monday in the state.

At present, the total number of active cases is 33,946, out of which 33,563 people are in home isolation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor