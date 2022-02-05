US CDC recommends Moderna Covid-19 vaccine after FDA's full approval

Washington, Feb 5 The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has endorsed recommendation from its vaccine advisers for use of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.

The recommendation came after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Monday granted full approval to the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We now have another fully approved Covid-19 vaccine," said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in a statement.

"If you have been waiting for approval before getting vaccinated, now is the time to join the nearly 212 million Americans who have already completed their primary series. CDC continues to recommend that people remain up to date on their Covid-19 vaccines, including getting a booster shot when eligible," she said.

Earlier on Friday, the CDC's vaccine advisers voted unanimously to recommend the two-dose Moderna Covid-19 vaccine for people ages 18 years and older.

The vaccine, named Spikevax, joins Pfizer-BioNTech's formulation as the two fully-approved Covid-19 vaccines in the United States.

The full approval suggests Spikevax meets the FDA's rigorous standards for safety, effectiveness and manufacturing quality.

