US defence chief contracts Covid for second time

By IANS | Published: August 16, 2022 04:15 AM 2022-08-16T04:15:02+5:30 2022-08-16T05:10:07+5:30

Washington, Aug 16 US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid-19.

Washington, Aug 16 US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin has tested positive for Covid-19.

This is the second time that the US defence chief has contracted the coronavirus, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I am experiencing mild symptoms, and will quarantine at home for the next five days," Austin, 69, said in a statement announcing the latest infection.

Austin, who was fully vaccinated and twice boosted, said his last in-person contact with US President Joe Biden was on July 29, and that he "will retain all authorities and plan to maintain my normal work schedule virtually from home".

Austin tested positive for Covid-19 in early January.

