US Vice-President tests positive for Covid-19

By IANS | Published: April 27, 2022 12:30 AM2022-04-27T00:30:07+5:302022-04-27T00:40:07+5:30

Washington, April 27 US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on undergoing rapid and PCR tests, ...

US Vice-President tests positive for Covid-19 | US Vice-President tests positive for Covid-19

US Vice-President tests positive for Covid-19

Next

Washington, April 27 US Vice President Kamala Harris tested positive for Covid-19 on undergoing rapid and PCR tests, her spokesperson said.

"She has exhibited no symptoms, will isolate and continue to work from the Vice President's residence," the spokesperson added on Tuesday in a statement.

Harris, 57, has not been a close contact to US President Joe Biden or the first lady "due to their respective recent travel schedules," the statement added.

The Vice-President will follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and the advice of her physic and will return to the White House when she tests negative, it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Joe BidenWhite HouseKamala HarrisCenters for disease control and preventionUs centers for disease control and preventionU.s. centers for disease control and preventionDisease control and researchJoe bidensDisease control and preventionUs centres for disease control and prevention