Vaping: Cool Trend or Deadly Habit? Exploring the Effects of Vape Addiction

In January 2018, a comprehensive study conducted by the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine reviewed more than 800 studies to assess the health implications of vaping, a popular trend among young people. The report unequivocally stated that vaping poses significant health risks, as it contains and releases several potentially harmful substances.

According to the Academies' report, vaping increases the risk of cough, wheezing, and asthma exacerbations among youth. Vapes produce harmful chemicals like acetaldehyde, acrolein, and formaldehyde, known to cause lung and heart diseases. Acrolein, found in vapes, acts as a herbicide, potentially causing lung injury, COPD, and contributing to asthma and lung cancer risks.

Research indicates that both e-cigarettes and traditional cigarettes contain nicotine, making them as potentially habit-forming as heroin and cocaine. Many e-cigarette users consume higher amounts of nicotine compared to traditional tobacco products by using extra-strength cartridges or increasing the device's voltage for a stronger nicotine hit.

Smoking is strongly associated with cardiovascular disease and cancer. But the sooner you say goodbye to smoking, the quicker your body can rebound and repair itself. You can consult your doctor about the best smoking cessation program or tools, TOI reported.

It's crucial to avoid modifying or adding substances to vaping devices not intended by the manufacturer. Nicotine in e-liquid quickly enters the bloodstream through the lungs, triggering adrenaline release. This can raise pulse, blood pressure, and breathing rate, increasing the risk of heart attacks and causing coughing and wheezing, especially harmful for asthma patients.

E-cigarette use also impacts brain development, particularly concerning for young people whose brains develop until around age 25.