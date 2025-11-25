Violence against women, girls remains 'alarmingly widespread' in Western Pacific: WHO

Manila, Nov 25 The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday said violence against women and girls remains pervasive worldwide, with new data showing that nearly one in three has suffered intimate partner or sexual violence in their lifetime, a rate that has barely shifted in 25 years.

The agency said the findings highlight an "indisputable reality" that, despite decades of advocacy and policy measures, gender-based violence persists as a preventable social and public health crisis and a profound violation of human rights.

Such violence leaves long-lasting physical, emotional, and economic impacts, contributing to depression, injury, poor reproductive outcomes, and limiting women's ability to fully participate in society, the WHO said in a news release.

In the Western Pacific Region, the WHO said more than a quarter of women and girls have experienced intimate partner or sexual violence.

About 9 percent of women aged 15 to 49 suffered intimate partner violence (IPV) in the past year, with national rates ranging from 1.2 per cent to 42.2 per cent. Another 4.3 per cent endured non-partner sexual violence in the previous 12 months, while 9.4 per cent have faced such abuse at some point in their lives.

Nearly one in five women across the region has experienced IPV in their lifetime -- lower than the global average of one in four -- but WHO stressed that the burden remains severe.

In several Pacific island countries, the agency said lifetime IPV prevalence reaches one in two women, among the highest levels recorded globally.

"The scourge of violence against women and girls remains one of the most egregious violations of human rights and a serious threat to health," said Saia Ma'u Piukala, WHO regional director for the Western Pacific.

He said the updated evidence reinforces the need for action all the more clearly.

"Governments and communities must use data to drive stronger policies, scale up prevention efforts, and invest in health system readiness, so every girl is protected, and every woman is empowered," added Piukala.

A new WHO survey on health system readiness to respond to interpersonal violence shows that while many countries are strengthening policies to prevent violence against women and girls, major gaps persist in delivering essential services and collecting reliable data.

According to the survey, more countries are now integrating strategies to address violence into national multisectoral plans and recognizing the pivotal role of health systems in responding to survivors' needs. But implementation remains uneven, Xinhua news agency reported.

Although some countries include intimate partner violence and post-rape care in their national health plans, many still struggle to ensure survivors can consistently access these critical services.

Comprehensive post-rape care is available nationwide in only a handful of countries, leading to stark geographic disparities.

Data systems also remain weak, the survey said.

Just over half of countries have conducted recent surveys on violence against women, and even fewer maintain usable homicide data, gaps that hinder monitoring, accountability, and effective policymaking.

