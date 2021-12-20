Weak immune system, old age can spur Delta, Omicron co-infections: Experts
By IANS | Published: December 20, 2021 07:42 PM2021-12-20T19:42:06+5:302021-12-20T19:55:30+5:30
New Delhi, Dec 20 A weaker immune system, old age and comorbidities can increase the risk of co-infection ...
New Delhi, Dec 20 A weaker immune system, old age and comorbidities can increase the risk of co-infection from Omicron and Delta variants of Covid-19 at the same time, said health experts on Monday.
Last week, scientists at the UK's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app