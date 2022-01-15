Weekend Covid curfew imposed in J&K

Jammu, Jan 15 Alarmed by the unprecedented increase in Covid-19 positive cases, authorities on Saturday ordered restriction on all non-essential movement in Jammu & Kashmir on weekends.

An order issued by the chairman, Disaster Management Authority, said that in addition to night curfew from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. on weekdays, there shall be complete restriction on non-essential movement on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) till further orders.

On Friday, the union territory reported 2,456 positive cases while 5 including two with double vaccination died due to Covid complications.

All major hospitals including the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), the S.M.H.S hospital and the SKIMS hospital Bemina have stopped carrying out elective surgeries and OPDs.

All medical facilities, which were declared as Covid treatment facilities previously, have again been designated as Covid treatment facilities.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor