Weekend curfew: Nearly 1,500 booked for Covid violation in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 9 Delhi Police have booked nearly 1,500 people in the national capital for violating Covid norms on the first day of the weekend curfew on January 8, an official said on Sunday.

"A total of 1,484 COVID challan were issued on Saturday, January 8," the official said.

To curb further spread of Covid-19, the national capital currently remains under a stringent curfew from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Apart from COVID violation, the official said, FIR was registered against 384 people under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal COde. Triggered by the newly emerged Omicron variant, Covid-19 situation in Delhi is deteriorating on a daily basis.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while addressing the media said there are no plans to impose a lockdown in the city. He further informed that about 22,000 COVID-19 cases are likely to be reported in Delhi on Sunday.

The police have requested the residents of the national capital to adhere to the Weekend Curfew guidelines and follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Government on Saturday announced to give relaxation on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh to be held on Sunda (January 9). The government has allowed devotees to visit the Gurdwaras on the occasion of Prakash Parab with strict compliance of Covid guidelines and the Covid appropriate behaviour.

"The devotees will be allowed to visit Gurdwaras of Delhi on the occasion of Prakash Parab of Guru Govind Singh Ji to be held on January 9, subject to the strict compliance of the guidelines of government of India and government of NCT of Delhi issued from time to time and to observe the Covid appropriate behaviour," said a notice issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor