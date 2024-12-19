What Is Dinga Dinga? New Virus Outbreak in Uganda; Symptoms and Treatment Explained

A mysterious and unexplained illness, dubbed “Dinga Dinga” – meaning “shaking like dancing” – is rapidly spreading across Uganda’s Bundibugyo district, leaving both locals and healthcare professionals searching for answers. The condition, which predominantly affects women and girls, causes severe body tremors, impairing mobility and in some cases leading to paralysis. To date, approximately 300 cases have been reported, although no fatalities have been recorded.

Symptoms of ‘Dinga Dinga’

Uncontrollable Body Shaking : The hallmark of ‘Dinga Dinga’ is intense, involuntary shaking that resembles a dance-like movement. The tremors are so severe that they can render walking almost impossible.

: The hallmark of ‘Dinga Dinga’ is intense, involuntary shaking that resembles a dance-like movement. The tremors are so severe that they can render walking almost impossible. Fever and Weakness : A high fever is frequently reported, accompanied by extreme weakness and debilitating fatigue.

: A high fever is frequently reported, accompanied by extreme weakness and debilitating fatigue. Immobility: In some cases, individuals experience a sensation of paralysis or face significant difficulty in movement due to the intense shaking.

Medical Response and Treatment

District Health Officer Dr. Kiyita Christopher, along with local health officials, is leading the investigation into the cause of the illness. Preliminary results suggest that the condition can be successfully treated with antibiotics, with most patients recovering within a week if treated early.

Samples from those affected have been forwarded to Uganda's Ministry of Health for further examination. Dr. Christopher has urged residents to refrain from using herbal treatments and instead seek medical attention at health facilities.

Public Awareness and Next Steps

Public health campaigns are being launched in Bundibugyo to raise awareness about the disease. Officials are advising against the use of unverified treatments and urging residents to remain alert for early symptoms such as fever and tremors.

Although the exact cause of Dinga Dinga is still unknown, health authorities are hopeful that with timely intervention and community education, the outbreak can be managed and its spread prevented.