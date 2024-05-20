What is Guillain-Barre Syndrome: Signs and Symptoms Seen in Post-COVID-19 Patients

Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) is emerging in some patients following a COVID-19 infection. This rare disease often starts with feelings of fatigue in the feet, which gradually spreads to the hands. GBS is characterized by a weakened immune system and significant health impacts, often causing limbs to become limp. Experts note that timely medication can improve patient outcomes.

GBS infections are more likely to occur in individuals with weakened immune systems. The disease progresses as the virus attacks the nerves in the fingers, hands, feet, lungs, and respiratory tract, potentially leading to paralysis and breathing difficulties.

When the body's immune system reacts to antigens or antibodies introduced by vaccination, it can mistakenly attack the body's own cells, causing fatigue. However, timely medical intervention can lead to recovery, so there is no need to panic. - Dr. Vinayak Sawardekar, Superintendent, St. George's Hospital

Symptoms of GBS:

- Weakness in the facial muscles

- Muscle weakness in the legs and arms

- Decreased vision due to weakened eye muscles

- Difficulty swallowing

If these symptoms are ignored, the patient may experience paralysis, and the risk increases if the virus spreads throughout the body. Immediate treatment is crucial for recovery.