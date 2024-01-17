What’s Disease X? The Next Possible Global Health Threat After COVID-19

Disease X, a hypothetical illness with the potential for 20 times more fatalities than the COVID-19 pandemic, will be the focal point of a panel discussion in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday, where international leaders will gather to deliberate on the potential looming threat. The World Economic Forum is slated to hold a meeting called Preparing for Disease X, with a panel of speakers including the World Health Organization (WHO) and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, who will discuss “what novel efforts are needed” to prepare the health-care system for the potential challenges ahead.

“Disease X represents the knowledge that a serious international epidemic could be caused by a pathogen currently unknown to cause human disease,” the WHO states on its website. The goal is to be prepared as much as possible for an unknown “Disease X,” it added. “Disease X is a hypothetical scenario where a very nasty disease, which is more powerful than COVID-19, emerges,” explained Kerry Bowman, a professor of bioethics and global health at the University of Toronto.As per the TOI report, prominent public speakers such as Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO); Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd; Shyam Bishen, Head, Centre for Health and Healthcare; Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum Geneva; Roy Jakobs, President and Chief Executive Officer, Royal Philips; Michel Demaré, Chair of the Board, AstraZeneca Plc and Nisia Trindade Lima, Minister of Health, Ministry of Health of Brazil are scheduled to speak at the "Preparation for Disease X" session on the particular disease.

One of the primary concerns with Disease X is that it could be caused by an unknown pathogen, making it difficult to detect and treat. We have seen this with COVID-19, where it took several months to identify the virus and develop effective treatments and vaccines. This delay in response can have disastrous consequences, as we have witnessed with the ongoing pandemic. Another factor that makes Disease X potentially deadlier than COVID-19 is its ease of transmission. The modes of transmission for Disease X are still unknown, but it could potentially spread through various means such as respiratory droplets, contaminated surfaces, or even through insect bites. This could make it more difficult to contain and control, leading to a higher number of infections and fatalities. However, it is also essential to note that Disease X may not necessarily be more deadly than COVID-19. The severity of a disease is also influenced by factors such as the availability of medical resources, the effectiveness of public health measures, and the overall health of the population. For example, COVID-19 has a higher mortality rate in older individuals and those with underlying health conditions, while it may be less severe in younger and healthier individuals. So far, there have been no reported cases of Disease X, but that does not mean it does not exist. The potential for a future pandemic caused by an unknown pathogen is a real threat, and we must take steps to prepare ourselves for it. The best way to combat Disease X is to invest in global health preparedness and response efforts. This includes strengthening healthcare systems, promoting research and development for new treatments and vaccines, and improving surveillance for potential outbreaks. By doing so, we can minimise the impact of any future pandemics and protect the health of our global community.