When you should get a heart check-up to avoid the risk of cardiac problems

If you have been experiencing certain heart disease symptoms, or have a bad medical history then you should get a heart check-up done. A heart check-up can identify issues before they worsen, reducing the risk of heart attack, stroke and other serious health problems.

The heart is a significant component of our body. It is responsible for pumping oxygenated blood and nutrients to different tissues, removing carbon dioxide and other wastes. When the heart stops, essential functions of the body start failing, some almost instantly. This makes it extremely important for you to take care of your heart health by getting regular heart check-ups. In this article, we are going to discuss when you should get a heart check-up and why it is important.

When and why should you get a heart check-up?

Several factors affect your heart health. Here are a few reasons explaining when you should get a heart check-up done to ensure your heart’s proper functioning. These include:

Age

According to the American Heart Association, it is recommended that adults over the age of 20 should get a heart check-up done once every 1-2 years. The risk of acquiring heart disease tends to increase with age. Undergoing a comprehensive cardiovascular risk assessment starting at the age of 20 can help evaluate numerous risk factors for heart disease. It can help prevent more serious problems later in life.

Family history

Premature heart problems are much more common in individuals with a family history of heart diseases suggesting that they may be hereditary. Hence, it is necessary for individuals who have members in their families that are suffering or have suffered from heart problems, to be regular with their heart check-ups.

Medical history

Having a poor medical history including problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol levels can also put you at a higher risk of acquiring cardiovascular diseases. This may cause your doctor to recommend a heart check-up.

Symptoms

If you have been experiencing symptoms such as shortness of breath, palpitations, fatigue etc, then you must reach out to your health provider immediately and get a heart check-up. These symptoms could be a sign of an underlying heart issue that may require prompt medical attention.

Lifestyle

Your lifestyle may have more impact on your heart health than you might realise. An unhealthy diet, lack of physical activity, smoking habits, may cause you to be at a higher risk of acquiring heart disease. If you have been a little careless with your health, then it is best to get a heart check-up done as soon as possible.

Past heart issues

If you have already suffered from problems such as cardiac arrest or other heart-related issues in the past, your doctor might recommend you get an annual heart check-up done to reduce the risk of complications.

What does a heart check-up include?

The essential heart check-up recommended by a cardiologist includes the following:

Lipid Profile:

It analyses the availability and ratio of good and bad cholesterol in the body. It also checks for the possibility of blockages.

Prothrombin Time

It determines the blood clotting time, identifying the coagulation capacity of your body.

D-Dimer

This test also checks the hypercoagulability and thrombotic events in your body.

High-Sensitive Troponin I Quantitative Test

It checks the presence of Troponin I, which is a marker of myocardial infarction in the heart.

Platelet Count

Platelet count can help screen and diagnose health issues.

Alanine Aminotransferase Serum Test

It helps screen the liver to check for problems and damage.

N-Terminal Pro Brain Natriuretic Peptide:

This particular test helps in detecting, diagnosing and evaluating the severity of heart disease.

