Which Test is Done to Confirm Typhoid Fever?

Typhoid fever is a severe systemic disease caused by Salmonella typhi and should be treated as soon as possible. The Widal test is one of the most common ways of diagnosing typhoid fever since it involves testing for antibodies in the blood. It is, therefore, important for patients to know about the typhoid test and the importance of it. With the right information, you can prevent and treat typhoid fever correctly. Read on to learn more about the typhoid test price and the Widal test's role in diagnosing this condition.

What is the Enteric Fever?

Enteric fever is a disease that results from the consumption of contaminated food or water-containing bacteria. It is done using the slide method. This test is done:

 To diagnose typhoid fever

 To diagnose paratyphoid fever

What is the Widal Test?

The Widal test is a serological test that is used to detect the antibodies of Salmonella typhi, which is the bacteria that causes typhoid fever. The Widal test (slide method) is useful in diagnosing enteric fever, which includes typhoid fever and paratyphoid fever.

When to Get Tested?

You should go for a Widal test if you have symptoms such as a high fever that lasts for several days, severe headache, weakness, abdominal pain, constipation, diarrhoea, and rash. These symptoms usually manifest one to three weeks after exposure to the bacteria. It is recommended to get tested early, especially if you have been to areas with high incidences of typhoid fever or if you have been in contact with a person with the disease. Timely testing is important since it enables the identification of the disease at an early stage, which is crucial in managing the disease and avoiding complications.

Benefits of Getting a Widal Test

The Widal test is very useful in the early diagnosis of typhoid fever, which is important in the management of the disease. The typhoid fever test helps in early diagnosis of the disease, and since early antibiotic therapy is recommended, the severity and duration of the illness can be minimised. Proper treatment of typhoid fever can help avoid complications like intestinal rupture and severe dehydration. Also, the results of the tests enable the assessment of the efficacy of the treatment and make changes if needed, thus improving the results of the treatment for the patient.

Test Procedure

The Widal test is a diagnostic tool that is used in the identification of enteric fever, which includes typhoid and paratyphoid fever and is done using the slide method.

 This method involves the use of blood samples, where blood is first taken from the patient and then centrifuged to get the serum.

 Salmonella typhi and Salmonella paratyphi are then cultured, and specific antigens are derived from these cultures and placed on the labelled microscopic slides with the patient's serum.

 The slides are then incubated, and after incubation, the slides are again put under the microscope to check for agglutination of the antigen-coated particles.

 Positive results, which are high agglutination at higher serum dilutions, indicate the presence of antibodies to the bacteria, which may be current or past infections.

This test is helpful in the differential diagnosis of typhoid and paratyphoid fevers, in conjunction with clinical examination and other investigations for the diagnosis, management, and treatment of the diseases.

Interpreting Typhoid Test Results

Interpreting the results of this test involves understanding the titres of antibodies. Here is a basic guide to interpreting the results:

Antibody Titre Interpretation

<1:80 Negative - No significant infection

1:80 - 1:160 Borderline - Possible early infection

>1:160 Positive - Active or recent infection

A positive result indicates an active or recent infection with typhoid fever, necessitating further medical evaluation and treatment.

Points to Remember While Getting the Test

 It is important to test early to get the accurate treatment. If diagnosed early, typhoid fever can be treated, which will help prevent severe complications.

 Comply with any pre-test guidelines given by your doctor. This may involve not taking some medications to allow for a proper test to be conducted.

 Stay hydrated before the test, as dehydration can sometimes affect blood test results.

 Visiting a reliable laboratory or healthcare facility is advisable to avoid getting the wrong result.

 Make sure to seek further medical attention from your doctor if the test result is positive.

 If you think you have typhoid fever, wash your hands regularly and avoid contact with other people to prevent infection.

In conclusion, we can say that early diagnosis and management of typhoid fever with a Widal test is crucial for avoiding complications. The affordable typhoid test price makes it suitable for those who require a reliable diagnosis of the disease. To prevent and control typhoid fever effectively, one should be informed, get tested early, and manage the disease properly.