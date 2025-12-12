Why Do Hands and Feet Stay Cold Even in Heavy Winter Wear? Know the Real Reason

Due to the chilling cold winds, people are afraid to even go out of their homes. During this time, people use many warm clothes and blankets to protect themselves from the cold. As soon as winter begins, people wear different types of clothes to protect themselves from the cold. However, some people have the problem of their hands and feet remaining cold even after wearing gloves and socks. Most people ignore this as normal, but sometimes it can also be a sign of a serious illness.

So let's find out, when can cold hands and feet be dangerous?

Cold hands and feet are often a sign of cold weather. This can be the first sign that your body is feeling the cold. Compared to the rest of the body, the hands and feet are far from the body, so they get cold first. The internal organs of the body provide us with heat, but since the hands and feet do not have large organs or muscles, they do not warm up quickly. We understand the reason for cold hands and feet. But why is this problem more common in women? The blood vessels in women's hands and feet constrict faster in the cold than in men. This reduces blood flow to women's hands and feet, making them colder. In children, underweight people, and the elderly, the body produces less heat due to less muscle and fat, so their hands and feet also stay colder.

When are cold hands and feet dangerous?

Under normal circumstances, cold hands and feet are not harmful, but sometimes it can be a health concern. Constantly cold hands and feet can be a symptom of Raynaud's syndrome. In this condition, cold weather or stress causes the blood vessels in the hands and feet to suddenly constrict and reduce blood flow.

Other causes of cold hands and feet

Blood clots

Peripheral artery disease

Narrowing of blood vessels

Hypothyroidism

Anemia

When to see a doctor?

According to experts, if your hands and feet suddenly start to get cold or if this problem has recently worsened, you should see a doctor immediately. If you experience symptoms such as severe pain in your hands and feet, wounds, blisters, or ulcers, you should consult a specialist immediately.