Why Hypertension is Called a Silent Killer Among Young Adults? Know Early Signs, Risks and How to Manage It
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: May 19, 2025 13:44 IST2025-05-19T13:41:42+5:302025-05-19T13:44:00+5:30
Due to change in lifestyle and increasing work pressure, the health problems like Hypertension or High blood pressure are ...
Due to change in lifestyle and increasing work pressure, the health problems like Hypertension or High blood pressure are showing in younger people. Today, high blood pressure is becoming a common problem, especially among the youth. According to experts, it is like a 'silent killer' that harms the body and its symptoms are not visible.
Many health-related reports have shown that high blood pressure is not just a blood pressure problem but is also associated with many serious diseases like metabolic dysfunction, subclinical atherosclerosis and fatty liver. All these problems are ignored in general health tests. According to experts, sometimes the early signs of heart disease are also found in people who do not show any obvious symptoms. Also, fatty liver problem has been found in some people. According to doctor Suranjit Chatterjee high blood pressure is a silent disease, which often develops without any symptoms. If it is not controlled in time, it can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney problems and many other serious diseases.
Also Read: Can Running Backwards Help You Lose Weight? Know What Science Says
Why and how does high blood pressure occur?
According to Dr. Chatterjee, there are many causes of high blood pressure. Lifestyle, environmental and genetic factors are important in this. There are many other reasons for it too.
- Increasing age
- Eating too much salt and processed foods
- Being overweight or obese
- Lack of physical activity
- Alcohol and smoking
- Stress
- Family history
- Kidney disease or hormonal imbalance
Potential risks of high blood pressure: If high blood pressure is not treated on time, it can damage many important organs of the body.
- Heart disease (such as heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeat)
- Neurological problems (such as stroke)
- Kidney disease and kidney failure
- Damage to the arteries that supply blood to the eyes, which can lead to vision loss.
- Reduced blood supply to the legs.
- The risk increases many times over when diabetes and obesity coexist.
How to prevent 'this' disease?
- Eat a balanced diet - reduce salt, eat more fruits, vegetables.
- Exercise regularly - This helps control weight and lower blood pressure.
- Avoid alcohol and tobacco - These increase blood pressure and damage blood vessels.
- Don't stress too much - Try things like yoga, meditation, deep breathing.
- Get regular checkups - High blood pressure can occur even if there are no symptoms.