Why Hypertension is Called a Silent Killer Among Young Adults? Know Early Signs, Risks and How to Manage It

Due to change in lifestyle and increasing work pressure, the health problems like Hypertension or High blood pressure are showing in younger people. Today, high blood pressure is becoming a common problem, especially among the youth. According to experts, it is like a 'silent killer' that harms the body and its symptoms are not visible.

Many health-related reports have shown that high blood pressure is not just a blood pressure problem but is also associated with many serious diseases like metabolic dysfunction, subclinical atherosclerosis and fatty liver. All these problems are ignored in general health tests. According to experts, sometimes the early signs of heart disease are also found in people who do not show any obvious symptoms. Also, fatty liver problem has been found in some people. According to doctor Suranjit Chatterjee high blood pressure is a silent disease, which often develops without any symptoms. If it is not controlled in time, it can lead to heart disease, stroke, kidney problems and many other serious diseases.

Why and how does high blood pressure occur?

According to Dr. Chatterjee, there are many causes of high blood pressure. Lifestyle, environmental and genetic factors are important in this. There are many other reasons for it too.

Increasing age Eating too much salt and processed foods Being overweight or obese Lack of physical activity Alcohol and smoking Stress Family history Kidney disease or hormonal imbalance

Potential risks of high blood pressure: If high blood pressure is not treated on time, it can damage many important organs of the body.

Heart disease (such as heart attack, heart failure, irregular heartbeat) Neurological problems (such as stroke) Kidney disease and kidney failure Damage to the arteries that supply blood to the eyes, which can lead to vision loss. Reduced blood supply to the legs. The risk increases many times over when diabetes and obesity coexist.

How to prevent 'this' disease?