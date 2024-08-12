Why Soaking Chia Seeds Is Important; Know Common Mistakes to Avoid

There are many factors that make chia seeds a nutritious addition to a person's diet. It is also known as Salba chia or Mexican chia. Chia seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients that contain antioxidants, minerals, fiber, and omega-3 fatty acids. Chia seeds not only promote digestive health but also support heart health and reduce cell damage.

From adding them to smoothies to mixing them with overnight soaked oats, over the years people have found different ways to consume chia seeds and include them in their diet. However, there are also people who make mistakes while consuming chia seeds.

Not soaking them before eating

Soaking chia seeds is the most nutritious way to consume them. While you can eat them whole or ground, they emphasize that soaking them makes them more beneficial. Apart from the health benefits, soaking chia seeds can also reduce the risk of choking, which is higher when consumed in the dry form.

According to the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, a case report presented at the American College of Gastroenterology Annual Scientific Meeting in 2014 mentioned that a patient ate dry chia seeds and then found in a glass of water that the seeds expanded in the esophagus and caused a blockage.

Not staying hydrated

Chia seeds are believed to absorb a lot of fluid, which is why proper hydration is always recommended. Reports also suggest that chia seeds can absorb up to 30 times their weight in water, which can lead to dehydration, especially if the small seeds are consumed in large quantities.

Eating too much at once

While there is no daily recommended intake for chia seeds, a common recommendation is about 1-2 tablespoons daily. Overdoing it and consuming too much of the tiny seeds can not only cause digestive problems, constipation, diarrhea, bloating, and gas, but can also affect blood sugar levels. It is therefore advisable to start slowly and increase your intake gradually to avoid complications.

Adding them to unhealthy foods

While chia seeds are one of the healthiest foods to include in your diet, adding them to unhealthy foods like sugary drinks and processed foods will do no good. Such foods not only increase your risk of diabetes and heart problems but also make you prone to obesity, which in itself is a major risk factor for chronic health conditions. So, reap the benefits by adding chia seeds to healthy options like yogurt, oatmeal, or smoothies.

Compromising their storage

If you do not store chia seeds properly, they can not only go bad and become sticky, gummy, or clump together, but they can also pose health risks. Therefore it is advisable to store them in an airtight container in a cool, dark place.