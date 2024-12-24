Winter and Heart Attacks: Know How Cold Weather Impacts Cardiovascular Health

Many people are dying due to heart attacks specially in winter. ith incidents of heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and heart failures rising by approximately 14-20%. This surge is mainly due to the physiological impact of cold temperatures. The increased incidence of heart attacks during winter is primarily attributed to several physiological and environmental factors that affect cardiovascular health.

Cold Weather Effects

Vasoconstriction and Blood Pressure: As temperatures drop, blood vessels constrict, which restricts blood flow and increases blood pressure. This heightened pressure forces the heart to work harder to pump blood, creating additional strain on the cardiovascular system. For individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, this added stress can precipitate a heart attack. Hormonal Responses: Cold weather also triggers the release of stress hormones like adrenaline, which further elevates heart rate and blood pressure. This physiological response intensifies the workload on the heart, particularly in vulnerable populations.

Lifestyle Changes in Winter.