Winter and Heart Attacks: Know How Cold Weather Impacts Cardiovascular Health
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 24, 2024 04:13 PM2024-12-24T16:13:58+5:302024-12-24T16:14:41+5:30
Many people are dying due to heart attacks specially in winter. ith incidents of heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and heart ...
Many people are dying due to heart attacks specially in winter. ith incidents of heart attacks, cardiac arrests, and heart failures rising by approximately 14-20%. This surge is mainly due to the physiological impact of cold temperatures. The increased incidence of heart attacks during winter is primarily attributed to several physiological and environmental factors that affect cardiovascular health.
Cold Weather Effects
- Vasoconstriction and Blood Pressure: As temperatures drop, blood vessels constrict, which restricts blood flow and increases blood pressure. This heightened pressure forces the heart to work harder to pump blood, creating additional strain on the cardiovascular system. For individuals with pre-existing heart conditions, this added stress can precipitate a heart attack.
- Hormonal Responses: Cold weather also triggers the release of stress hormones like adrenaline, which further elevates heart rate and blood pressure. This physiological response intensifies the workload on the heart, particularly in vulnerable populations.
Lifestyle Changes in Winter.
- Reduced Physical Activity: During colder months, people tend to engage in less physical activity, which is crucial for maintaining heart health. Regular exercise helps lower blood pressure and improve circulation; thus, a sedentary lifestyle can exacerbate cardiovascular risks. Additionally, sudden bursts of physical activity such as shoveling snow can be particularly dangerous for those not accustomed to regular exercise, potentially leading to heart attacks.
- Increased Risk of Blood Clots: Cold temperatures can enhance the body's tendency to form blood clots. As the body reacts to cold by producing more clotting factors, this can lead to blockages in coronary arteries, especially in individuals with existing atherosclerosis (plaque buildup) in their arteries14. The risk of plaque rupture increases in winter, which can result in a heart attack if a clot obstructs blood flow to the heart.
- Respiratory Infections: Winter is also associated with a rise in respiratory infections, such as influenza and pneumonia. These infections increase the heart's workload due to heightened oxygen demand and inflammation, further straining individuals with underlying heart disease.