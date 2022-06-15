With 5 total monkeypox cases, Mexico rules out pandemic

Mexico City, June 15 Mexico has recorded a total of five monkeypox cases so far, and there is no evidence that it could develop into pandemic levels, media reported.

During a press conference, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell detailed that four cases were reported in Mexico City, while one was detected in the state of Jalisco, with the patient returning to the United States where he resides, Xinhua news agency reported.

"The most likely thing is that we are going to continue to sporadically find some cases and eventually some outbreaks," Lopez-Gatell explained.

"We do not anticipate that this will become a pandemic or a phenomenon similar to Covid-19," he added.

Lopez-Gatell called on the population to remain calm amid the global spread of monkeypox, a jungle disease that can infect humans.

