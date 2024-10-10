World Mental Health Day 2024: Depression and Anxiety Cost 12 Billion Workdays Each Year, Says WHO

The theme for World Mental Health Day, observed on Thursday, highlights the significance of "mental health at the workplace." Saima Wazed, WHO's Regional Director for Southeast Asia, emphasized that a healthy work environment can serve as a protective factor for mental well-being.

Wazed noted that unhealthy workplace conditions, including stigma, discrimination, and exposure to risks like harassment, can negatively impact mental health, resulting in decreased productivity, absenteeism, and higher staff turnover.

"Depression and anxiety alone result in the loss of approximately 12 billion workdays each year, costing the global economy around USD 1 trillion annually," Wazed said.

Highlighting that work is a major source of stress, anxiety, and pressure for many, Saima Wazed stated, "Since we spend most of our time at work, positive changes in the workplace can significantly improve our lives." She further mentioned that, as endorsed by the World Health Organization (WHO) member states, mental and psychosocial well-being is recognized as a key pillar of the "regional roadmap for results and resilience."

"In alignment with this roadmap, we recently introduced SEARO Care, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at improving mental health and wellness for those working in our regional and country offices. Once officially launched, we hope SEARO Care will serve as a model for other companies and organizations in the region," Wazed added.