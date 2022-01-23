Xi'an expected to clear all high, medium-risk areas on Jan 25
January 23, 2022
Xi'an, Jan 23 The northwestern Chinese city of Xi'an is expected to clear all areas classified as high and medium-risk for Covid-19 on January 25, provided no special circumstances arise, a government official has said.
Zhang Fenghu, Deputy Secretary General of the Xi'an municipal government, told a press conference on Saturday that the prediction was made after careful expert study and evaluation, Xinhua news agency reported.
Should the prediction become a reality, the ancient city, home to the world-famous Terracotta Warriors, will resume regular prevention and control in most areas, Zhang said.
There are currently two medium-risk areas and one high-risk area in Xi'an.
As of 12 p.m. Saturday, the city had reported 2,053 confirmed local cases, with 1,667 recovered.
