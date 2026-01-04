You Don’t Have to Be Calm During Pregnancy — You Have to Be Conscious

For generations, pregnant women have been advised to stay calm, think positive, and avoid “negative” emotions—for the sake of the baby. While well intentioned, this advice often leaves women feeling guilty for simply being human. According to Dr Monika Singh Shubhaa, this expectation of emotional perfection during pregnancy misses the point entirely. “Pregnancy doesn’t require calmness,” she explains. “It requires consciousness.”

An obstetrician and sonologist with over 28 years of medical practice, Dr Monika is known for her work in conscious pregnancy and spiritual birthing—an approach that blends modern obstetrics with awareness-based practices. Through her platform, Birth The New Earth, she works with couples on conscious conception, pregnancy, and what she calls awakening in the womb.

Conscious Pregnancy Is About Awareness, Not Suppression

Dr Monika’s core message challenges one of the most common pregnancy myths: that emotions such as anger, fear, jealousy, or sadness are harmful and must be avoided.

“Emotions are natural. Suppressing them doesn’t make them disappear,” she says. “What matters is whether a woman is aware of her emotional state while experiencing it.”

Based on her 28 years of clinical observation, Dr Monika has noticed recurring patterns when strong emotions—particularly anger and fear—remain unexpressed, unacknowledged, or suppressed during pregnancy.

“When anger is consistently suppressed and not consciously processed, it has often been associated with bleeding-related complications,” she observes. “Similarly, deep, unresolved fear has been seen in cases that later experienced severe or critical pregnancy outcomes.”

She clarifies that these are not isolated incidents, but patterns observed repeatedly over years of medical practice.

When Emotions Go Underground, the Body Speaks

According to Dr Monika, maternal emotions that are continuously suppressed and not consciously recognised can sometimes coincide with pregnancy-related conditions such as unexplained bleeding, reduced fetal movement, or changes in amniotic fluid levels.

“In many cases, these physical signals appear alongside prolonged emotional suppression—when a woman is feeling deeply but is unable or unwilling to acknowledge her inner state,” she explains.

This does not suggest a simplistic cause-and-effect relationship. Rather, unrecognised emotional stress can act as a trigger or amplifier during a period when the body and nervous system are already in a heightened, sensitive state.

Why Awareness During Pregnancy Matters

Pregnancy places a woman in a uniquely heightened state of emotional and psychological evolution. The rate of inner growth during these nine months can be exponential—often equivalent to what might otherwise take years.

At the same time, the unborn child is not a passive bystander.

While the baby’s nervous system is developing, logic and emotional filters are not. As a result, the child absorbs the mother’s inner environment directly—her thoughts, emotions, and belief systems—without interpretation or judgement.

“What the mother repeatedly thinks and feels becomes the child’s first emotional language,” Dr Monika explains. “The baby receives it as it is.”

“You Don’t Attract the Child You Want — You Attract the Child You Are”

One of the most striking ideas in Dr Monika’s work is the understanding that children arrive not as wishes or expectations, but as reflections.

If a woman experiences life as supportive and emotionally secure, the child absorbs those beliefs naturally. If she feels loved and held by life, the child internalises that sense of safety.

Conversely, persistent feelings of fear, lack, or emotional instability—when left unconscious—can also be transmitted, not intentionally, but subtly and repeatedly.

This is why awareness, she says, is far more important than forced positivity.

Conscious Pregnancy Is Not Pretending Everything Is Fine

Dr Monika is clear that conscious pregnancy is not about denial or emotional performance.

A woman may acknowledge her anger, fear, or exhaustion—while still consciously offering her unborn child reassurance, safety, and presence. Many women are encouraged to speak to their babies, not to suppress their truth, but to communicate consciously.

“When a woman offers her child a sense of safety,” Dr Monika observes, “she often begins to experience that safety more deeply herself.”

A 24×7 State of Awareness

Conscious pregnancy is not limited to meditation or affirmations. It is a way of living.

It shows up in how a woman responds to stress, how she speaks to herself, how quickly she returns to awareness after emotional reactions, and how often she remembers that she is not alone—that another life is present with her.

“There’s no failure in losing awareness,” Dr Monika says. “Consciousness lies in returning to it.”

Shaping Humans Before Birth

Having delivered over 10,000 babies in her medical career, Dr Monika Singh Shubhaa often describes pregnancy as a rare opportunity—not just to grow a body, but to shape the emotional and psychological foundation of a human being.

“You don’t have to be calm all the time,” she says.

“You don’t have to be perfect.

You just have to be present.”

Because, as her work continues to emphasise, consciousness—not calmness—is what shapes life in the womb.

