13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National C'ship: A look at day 7 results

New Delhi [India], May 24 : The 13th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2023 saw exciting hockey action on Day 7 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha on Wednesday as Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Jharkhand registered their second win in the tournament.

Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Hockey Karnataka 5-0 in the first game of the day. Satyam Pandey (2', 14') was the match's best performer, scoring a brace in the first quarter. Ketan Kushwaha (1'), Rahul Yadav (21') and Captain Ajeet Yadav (58') each scored one goal to help their team to another victory, as per a press release from Hockey India.

Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Bengal 6-1 in the second match of the day. Faguwa Horo (20', 34') scored a brace for his side. Jolen Topno (5'), Bikram Soreng (16'), Nicolas Topno (22') and Ankit Ekka (44') also scored one goal as Hockey Jharkhand recorded a notable victory. Meanwhile, Bishnu Paswan (53') scored a consolation goal for Hockey Bengal.

Notably, Hockey Haryana will take on Goans Hockey, the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu will face off against Le Puducherry Hockey and Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu Hockey will compete with Hockey Andhra Pradesh in their respective pool matches later today.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hockey Rajasthan defeated Hockey Gujarat 9-1. Himanshu Kumar Meena (18', 25', 30') scored a hat-trick for his side. Gourav Saini (5', 20') and Sahil (13', 40') each scored twice to help Hockey Rajasthan maintain their lead. Pankaj Sharma (14') and Rajjit Singh (26') also scored one goal each. Meanwhile, Nikunj Salvi (34') scored the consultation goal for Hockey Gujarat.

In the other match on Tuesday, Telangana Hockey defeated Hockey Mizoram 1-0 in a closely contested game. Banoth Mahender (17') scored the winning goal as Hockey Telangana registered their first victory in the tournament.

On Tuesday, the Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Uttarakhand 12-0 in Pool C. Deonath Nanwar (12', 33', 47', 48', 58') scored five goals for the Hockey Association of Odisha. Deepak Pradhan (27', 37') also scored two goals as the Hockey Association of Odisha won their second match in the tournament while Bilkan Oram (21'), Yojin Minz (35'), Rohit Kullu (43'), Pradip Mandal (49'), and Suresh Sharma Adhikarimayum (53') each scored one goal.

