2nd Khelo India Sub Jr Women's Hockey League: Sai Shakti, Anantpur, SAI Bal, Pritam Siwach Hockey secure win on Day 1

New Delhi, Dec 21 Sai Shakti XI, Anantpur Sports Academy, SAI Bal Team, and Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy win their respective matches on Day 1 of the 2nd Khelo India Sub Junior Women's Hockey League - Phase 1, here on Thursday.

In the first match of the day, Sai Shakti XI defeated Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High-Performance Centre 8-1. Captain Kajal (13’, 52’), Ravina (15’, 21’) and Purnima Yadav (19’, 36’) scored braces while Binati Minz (43’) and Bhavya (57’) scored a goal each for Sai Shakti XI. For Citizen XI, the lone goal came from the stick of Liona Lakra (20’).

In the second match of the day, Anantpur Sports Academy defeated Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar 6-1. M. Shalini (33’, 38’, 44’) scored a hat-trick while P. Madhurima Bai (9’), E. Naseema (29’) and C. Mallika (56’) scored a goal each for Anantpur Sports Academy. Captain Laxmi (48’) scored the lone goal for Khalsa Hockey Academy, Amritsar.

In the third match of the day, SAI Bal Team defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy, Bhagta 20-0. As many as 10 players scored for SAI Bal team with Laltylanchhungi (10’, 18’, 23’, 39’, 57’) leading the way with five goals. Guljan Kumari (15’, 30’, 35’) scored a hat-trick, Tanisha Ekka (4’, 14’), Sukar Mani Mundu (6’, 45’), Lalpeksangi (19’, 41’) and Nidhi (21’, 56’) scored braces, while Vandana Patel (26’), Captain Riya (34’), Pushpa Dang (51’) and Mutum Priya Devi (53’) scored a goal each.

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy defeated Salute Hockey Academy 12-0. Captain Diksha (2’, 14’, 17’) and Harshita (32’, 45’,52’) scored hat-tricks, Mahi (20’, 54’) and Aarti (28’, 35’) scored braces while Ritika (40’) and Chanchal (56’) scored a goal each for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor