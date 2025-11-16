4th National EMRS Sports meet celebration not only of sports but of "identity, excellence, unity and aspiration"

New Delhi [India], November 16 : The Closing Ceremony of the 4th National EMRS Sports Meet 2025 was held at the Birsa Munda Athletics Stadium, Rourkela, where Ajeet Kumar Srivastava, IRAS, Commissioner, National Education Society for Tribal Students (NESTS), delivered a motivational and forward-looking address in the presence of the Chief Minister of Odisha, senior dignitaries, officials, mentors, and student athletes from across the country, as per a release from Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

"Welcoming the dignitaries and participants, the Commissioner noted that the Meet, held across Sundargarh, Rourkela, and Rajgangpur over the past five days, brought together over 5500 students from 22 States and 1 Union Territory. He described the event as a celebration not only of sports but of "identity, excellence, unity and aspiration," remarking that "our tribal children are not waiting for the futurethey are becoming the future," Ajeet Kumar Srivastava said on Saturday.

The Commissioner highlighted the rapid progress of Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS), calling it a "silent revolution" that is transforming the educational landscape for tribal communities.

EMRS, launched in 1997-98, aims to eliminate educational gaps and offer high-quality residential education from Classes 6 to 12 with equal representation for boys and girls.

As of 2025, the Government of India has sanctioned 728 EMRS, targeting at least one school in every block with a significant tribal population.

477 EMRSs are currently functional, serving nearly 1.4 lakh students across India. Under NESTS, financial allocationsincluding Rs 1.47 lakh per student annually and an additional support expenditure of Rs 34,971 per studentare being effectively utilised to enhance academic, sports and co-curricular outcomes.

The Commissioner shared that competitions were organised in 22 sporting disciplines across 8 venues, supported by more than 7000 individuals, including teachers, officials, volunteers, and support staff. He praised the resilience, discipline, and sportsmanship displayed by the student-athletes, noting that many hold the potential to represent India on national and global platforms in the future.

In a heartfelt message to the students, the Commissioner said, "Each of you is a story of potential. Your journey from your village to these stadiums is a victory in itself. You are breaking stereotypes and proving that India's tribal youth will shape an inclusive and powerful future. You are not just participatingyou are making history."

