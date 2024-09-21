A look at Day 6 results of 4th Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1)

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 21 : Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, and SAI Bal emerged victorious in their respective games on the sixth day of the Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), being held in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior.

Centre of Excellence Jharkhand beat Odisha Naval Tata Hockey HPC 7-0 in their Pool B encounter. The goalscorers for Centre of Excellence Jharkhand were Rajni Kerketta (8', 59'), Sweety Dungdung (10'), Ankita Minz (30', 32'), and Roshni (37', 49').

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy registered a comfortable 20-0 victory against Citizen Hockey XI in Pool B. Captain Bhumiksha Sahu (7', 8', 11', 30', 32', 34') opened the account for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy, followed by goals from Sneha Patel (13', 28', 52'), Soniya Kumre (18', 38', 43'), Khushi Katariya (22'), Rubi Rathore (23', 42'), Krishna Sharma (41', 56'), Swati (53', 54') and Aayushi Patel (59').

SAI Bal defeated Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy Baroda 7-0 in Pool B. Sisliya Sandi Purti (15', 45'), Captain Rukhmani Khushro (19'), Nidhi (35'), Sakshi (43'), Subila Tirkey (44') and Khushi (50') got on the scoresheet for SAI Bal.

On Friday, in the first match of the day, Centre of Excellence Jharkhand beat Sports Academy of Gujrat Academy Baroda 9-1. Sweety Dungdung (6', 44') opened the account for Centre of Excellence Jharkhand, followed by goals from Salomi Nag (11'), Parwati Topno (28'), Ankita Minz (44', 52'), Rajni Kerketta (50'), Manila Bage (53') and Leoni Hemrom (59'). The lone goal for Sports Academy of Gujrat Academy Baroda was scored by Paramar Nandini (32').

SAI Bal defeated Citizen Hockey XI 19-0 in their Pool B encounter. The goalscorers for SAI Bal were Peetambari Kumari (6', 15', 17', 49'), Sanika Mane (7', 38', 45', 51', 59'), Sisliya Sandi Purti (9', 14'), Rukhmani Khusro (21', 33'), Tanushree Kadu (29'), Captain Khushi (32', 56'), Sakshi (43'), Subila Tirkey (52') and Akanksha Pal (55').

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor