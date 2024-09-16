A look at quarter-final results of 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], September 16 : Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab registered wins in their respective matches in the quarterfinals of the 14th Hockey India Junior Men National Championship 2024 and secured birth in the semi-finals.

In the first quarterfinal match, Hockey Karnataka defeated Hockey Madhya Pradesh 2-2 (5-4 SO) in a closely contested game. Captain Ali Ahmad (13') and Mohd Anas (30) scored for Hockey Madhya Pradesh, whereas DR Pavan (15+) and Vivek Ravi Bagade (34') scored for Hockey Karnataka to settle the scoreline equally at the final whistle.

In the shootout, Harpal, Vivek Ravi Bagade, KR Gaurav Ganapathy, and Dhanush Kaveriappa Ma scored for Hockey Karnataka. Goalkeeper Tharun stood tall to guide his side to victory.

In the second quarterfinal match, Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeated Manipur Hockey 3-2 in a close game. Ashu Maurya (27'), Rahul Rajbhar (49'), and Ajeet Yadav (55') scored one goal each for Uttar Pradesh Hockey. On the other side, Silheiba Lisham (43') and Yumkham Bidyananda Singh (52') scored for Uttar Pradesh Hockey.

In the other match today, Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Jharkhand 2-2 (3-1). Navraj Singh (13') and Amit Khasa (58') scored one goal each during the match for Hockey Haryana, whereas Roshan Ekka (36') and Dohdray Nmit (58') scored for Hockey Jharkhand. Captain Prikshit Panchal, Rohit Rana, and Amit Khasa scored for Hockey Haryana in the shootout, while Vikash Panchal stood tall at the goalpost to guide his side to victory.

In the last quarterfinal, Hockey Punjab defeated Hockey Association of Odisha 3-3 (4-3) in a nail-biting encounter. Karan Lakra (14', 53') scored a brace, whereas Arbin Toppo (35') scored one goal for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

In response, Captain Ujwal Singh (17', 46') scored a couple of goals, joined by Harshdeep Singh (19'), who also scored one goal for Hockey Punjab to take the game in the shootout. Captain Ujwal Singh scored twice in the shootout for Hockey Punjab. Om Rajnesh Saini and Sukhwinder Singh scored as well. On the other hand, Pratap Toppo, Deonath Nanwar, and Deepak Pradhan scored one goal each for the Hockey Association of Odisha.

