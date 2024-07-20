Abhedya Handball Academy claim three titles

Chikali (Maharashtra)[India], July 20 : Abhedya Handball Academy, Kothrud proved to be a tough nut to crack as they won three of the five titles at stake in the handball competition of the 3rd SNBP Inter-School District Sports Championship 2023-24, played at the SNBP International School, Chikali.

In the finals, Abhedya Handball Academy bagged a double crown in the Under-17 age category bagging the boys and girls titles, while the Under-14 section had SNBP, Rahatani boys and Abhedya Handball Academy girls top respectively. The Under-12 boys' title was claimed by SNBP, Yerawada.

In the Under-17 age group, Abhedya Academy downed SNBP International School CBSE, Morwadi in both boys and girls categories. The boys won 7-5, while the girls won 6-3 to win a double.

Later in the Under-14 section, SNBP, Rahatani 'A' edged their Morwadi branch 2-1 for the boys title and Abhedya Academy defeated SNBP, Morewadi in a one-sided 6-0 match.

SNBP, Yerawada landed the Under-12 title pipping G.R Palkar School 2-1 for the boys title.

Results

Boys

Under-12, Final: SNBP International School, Yerawada: 2 (Arnav Jadhav 2) beat G.R Palkar School: 1 (Dhiraj Patil 1)

III-Place: SNBP International School, Wagholi: 3 (Anyesh Choubey 2, Vivan Jaiswal 1) beat SNBP International School, Rahatani 'C': 2 (Rishabh Rajurkar 1, Soham Chaudhari 1).

Under-14, Final: SNBP International School State, Rahatani 'A': 2 (Swayam Randive 1, Alok Kumbhar 1) beat SNBP International School CBSE, Morwadi 'A': 1 (Tanish Jain 1)

III-Place: SNBP International School, Yerawada 'B': 2 (Sujal Choudary 2) beat SNBP International School State, Rahatani 'B': 1 (Swaraj Kamble 1)

Under-17, Final: Abhedya Handball Academy: 7 (Rajesh Sukale 3, Amar Dagade 2, Prasad Kadam 2) by SNBP International School CBSE, Morwadi: 5 (Vedant Deshmukh 3, Mayuresh Sonavane 2).

III-Place: SNBP International School State, Morwadi: 4 (Aymaan Shaikh 2, Aditya Adhav 2) beat SNBP Internation School State Rahatani 'A': 0

Girls

Under-14, Final: Abhedya Handball Academy: 6 (Ruchi Patil 3, Samiksha Thombare 2, Ankita Takale 1) beat SNBP International School CBSE, Morwadi: 0

III-Place: SNBP International School State, Rahatani 'A': 2 (Tanvi Mishra 1, Rajkanya Kadam 1) beat SNBP International School Rahatani 'B': 1 (Shreya Jagtap 1)

Under-17, Final: Abhedya Handball Academy: 6 (Shraddha Mestry 3, Purva Kapse 2, Nidhi Kushwaha 1) beat SNBP International School CBSE, Morwadi: 3 (Gauri Raskar 2, Sai Gore 1)

III-Place: Vibgyor School, Balewadi: 2 (Anushka Chopda 2) beat H.A School: 1 (Mansi Vajale 1).

