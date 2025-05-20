Amity University Online and Hockey India sign MoU to transform lives of athletes

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 : In a landmark development that promises to reshape the future of Indian athletes, Amity University Online (AUO) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hockey India to provide comprehensive educational opportunities to hockey players at the international, national, and state levels.

This collaboration is a powerful step forward in supporting the holistic growth of sportspersons by enabling them to pursue higher education without compromising their sporting careers, as per the Hockey India press release.

Through this strategic partnership, Amity University Online will offer a robust educational scholarship program designed specifically for athletes. The initiative recognises the challenges players face in balancing sports with academic aspirations and aims to create a supportive environment where both goals can be pursued simultaneously.

Along with offering athletes up to 100 % scholarship via the CHAMPS initiative (Celebrating Heroes with Amity Merit Program Scholarships), Amity University Online provides free access to a three-month Certificate Course in Sports Psychology to enhance their mental conditioning and performance.

The MoU was signed by Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India, and Ajit Chauhan, Chairman of Amity University Online, in the presence of Sekar J Manoharan, Treasurer, Hockey India, along with senior official at Amity University in Noida.

The event also marked the formal enrollment of Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Salima Tete and defender Jyoti into Amity University Online's Sociology and MBA Marketing programmes, respectively, making them the first two beneficiaries of this visionary collaboration.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salima Tete said, as quoted by the press release, "Education has always been a dream I had to set aside to pursue hockey. With this scholarship and Amity University Online's flexible online programs, I can now continue my education without compromising my training schedule or match commitments. This opportunity means everything to me and will inspire many young players who believe they must choose between education and sports."

Jyoti echoed her sentiments and added, "The online format makes it possible to study around our rigorous training schedules. I'm excited to begin this educational journey alongside my hockey career, knowing that both will strengthen my future."

On this auspicious occasion, Ajit Chauhan, Chairman, Amity University Online, said, "At Amity University Online, we have always believed in education as a powerful tool for transformation, and we remain at the forefront of noble initiatives that bring quality learning to deserving individuals. We are truly proud to offer these talented and dedicated athletes an opportunity to shape their futures beyond the ground. This initiative is not just about academics, it's about empowering athletes to thrive both on and off the field. For many underprivileged players, this could be a life-changing stage, and Amity University Online is honoured to make that difference."

Commenting on the initiative, Bhola Nath, Secretary General of Hockey India, said, "This partnership represents our vision for the complete development of hockey players. Many of our athletes, particularly from the women's team, have had to interrupt their education after the 12th standard due to intensive training demands. Now they can pursue both dreams simultaneously."

Women's head coach Harendra Singh praised the initiative as life-changing, where he said, "This program creates a bridge between sports excellence and academic achievement. Many of our women players come from humble backgrounds where continuing education seemed impossible alongside their sporting commitments. Now they have a pathway to success in both areas."

The scholarship program is open to active Hockey India players at the district, state, national, and international levels. Eligible program options include Bachelor of Commerce (B. Com), Bachelor of Science (BSc), Master of Business Administration (MBA), and numerous other undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

This pioneering initiative by Hockey India marks the first time a national sports federation has established such a comprehensive educational support system for athletes at all competitive levels, setting a new standard for holistic athlete development in Indian sports.

