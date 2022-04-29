Army Boys Sports Company, SAIL Hockey Academy in semi-finals of Junior Men National C'ship

Army Boys Sports Company, SAIL Hockey Academy, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur qualified for the semi-finals of the Second Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here on Thursday.

In the first quarter-final of the day, Army Boys Sports Company edged past Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur 3-1 in the shootout after both the teams were locked 2-2 at the end of regulation 60 minutes.

Smart Hockey Academy, Raipur took the lead through Jaskaran Singh (14') before Manjeet (21') and Nitish Kumar (38') scored for Army Boys Sports Company to make it 2-1. Karambir Singh's 41st minute strike levelled the score for both sides to take the match into a shootout. In the shootout, Manoranjan Minz, Sanchit Horo and Ramaji Prasanth Kumar scored for Army Boys Sports Company, while Smart Hockey Academy Raipur's lone scorer was Mohd Amir.

It was a cakewalk for SAIL Hockey Academy in the second quarter-final as they beat Markandeshwar Hockey Academy 7-2 to comfortably seal their place in the last-four of the competition. Captain Kerobin Lakra (6', 30', 56') slammed a hattrick, while Nitesh (18', 45'), Anmol Ekka (34') and Rajkumar Minz (36') were the other goal getters for the winning team. Gurpreet Singh (23') and Pawel Singh (50') found the net for Markandeshwar Hockey Academy, albeit in a losing cause.

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy defeated SGPC Hockey Academy 5-2 in the third quarter-final to book its place in the final four of the competition. Lalpreet Singh (25', 45', 55') struck a hattrick, while Harmanjit Singh (13') and Captain Jaspal Singh (14') scored the other goals for the winning side. SGPC Hockey Academy's both goals were scored by Sarabjinder Singh (7', 52').

In the last match of the day, hosts Naval Tata Hockey Academy-Jamshedpur defeated Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy 3-1 to book the last semi-final spot of the competition. Pardeep (10'), Simon Bodra (27') and Shivam Singh (32') scored for Naval Tata Hockey Academy Jamshedpur, while Shreyas Dhupe (33') was the lone goal getter for Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy.

The semi-finals of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men Academy National Championship will be played on Saturday, April 30.

( With inputs from ANI )

