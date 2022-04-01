Army Boys Sports Company win sub-junior academy national championship

Army Boys Sports Company on Friday won the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship 2022 here in Ghumanhera hockey ground.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy in the 3rd/4th place match.

Following a dramatic 0-0 tie in regulation time, Army Boys Sports Company held their nerves to record a thrilling 3-2 shootout win over Olympian Vivek Singh Hockey Academy. Goalkeeper Satish Kumar stood tall in the shootout to help his team win the second edition of the Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy National Championship while Nitesh Sharma, Arsh Ali, and Sachin converted their attempts for Army Boys Sports Company.

"This was an outcome of the last three months of hard work. We came into the tournament here with detailed planning, we had specially prepared for the shootouts as well, and I think that really helped us in winning the shootouts in both Semi-Final and the Final," said Army Boys Sports Company coach, KB Thammaiah.

"This win, this tournament will be a stepping stone for these young kids towards achieving their dreams. It's a great platform for them to showcase their talent and I am feeling really happy for these kids, their hard work has paid off today," he added.

In another contest, Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy defeated Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy 5-3 to finish third in the tournament. Viveka Pal (30', 56') starred with a brace, while Sohil Ali (7'), Aashir Aadil Khan (34') and Aley Rasool (49') scored a goal each for the winning team. Sehbaz Singh (13') and skipper Gursewak Singh (40', 47') were the goalscorers for Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy.

( With inputs from ANI )

