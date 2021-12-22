Asian Champions Trophy 2021: India beat Pakistan 4-3 to secure third-place finish

In a keenly contested game, between India and Pakistan it was Manpreet Singh's boys who came out on top, beating arch-rivals 4-3 to secure a third-place finish at the Asian Champions Trophy 2021. It was India, who took the lead in the opening stage of the game, however, Pakistan soon bounced back ending the first half at one-goal each.

Pakistan then started the second half on a rousing note, taking a one-goal advantage but India bounced back in the final quarter and wrapped up the proceedings with a thrilling win. Earlier, India had crashed to a shocking 3-5 defeat against Japan in the semi-final, despite finishing the round-robin stage with a perfect record. Meanwhile, Pakistan had lost to South Korea in their semi-final match in a 5-6 thriller.