Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023: India to face China in campaign opener

Chennai (Tamil Nadu)[India], June 20 : The Asian Hockey Federation has announced the schedule for the upcoming edition of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. The tournament will begin with Korea and Japan playing the first game, while hosts India will play the third game of the opening day (August 3) when they take on China, at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 will begin on August 3 and go on till August 12. The six-team tournament will see Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Japan, China and India battle it out for top honours. All the teams are part of one pool and the positions on the points table will be decided by a league system.

The defending champion at the Asian Champions Trophy is South Korea, who won the 2021 edition of the tournament. The Indian Men's Hockey Team (2011, 2016 & 2018) and Pakistan (2012, 2013 & 2018) have both won three titles each and are the most decorated nations in the history of the tournament.

On the occasion, Hockey India President Padma Shri Dilip Tirkey said, "We are absolutely delighted to be hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, and announcing the schedule is a landmark day, as it sets the ball rolling for the tournament. While I would surely love to see the Indian Men's Hockey Team come out on top, I am certain that all the nations will put their best foot forward and treat us with exceptional hockey during the tournament."

Asian Hockey Federation President Dato Fumio Ogura said, "It is my great pleasure to announce the eagerly awaited match schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023. This prestigious tournament promises to be an extraordinary celebration of hockey, showcasing the exceptional talent and unity of Asian hockey. Our vision for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is to create an unforgettable experience for players, fans, and stakeholders alike."

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh said, "Hosting the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is a matter of immense pride for us, and we are excitedly awaiting the start of the tournament. The announcement of the schedule for the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 signals the start of the final stages before the tournament. We can't wait to witness some scintillating hockey."

Sekar J Manoharan, President, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu said, "The Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 is Chennai's chance to give international hockey a grand welcome. And we are delighted that the schedule for the tournament has been announced as it adds to the excitement of the already keen fans. All the ingredients are there for an entertaining set of matches in the tournament, and we can't wait to get started after the final rounds of preparation."

