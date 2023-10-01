Asian Games: Indian women's hockey team play out 1-1 stalemate against South Korea

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : The Indian women's hockey team stayed unbeaten in the ongoing 19th Asian Games as Janneke Schopman's girls played out a 1-1 stalemate against South Korea in Pool A encounter at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Stadium on Sunday.

Navneet Kaur in the 44th minute scored the equaliser for India after Cho Hyejin had put South Korea ahead.

India will remain on top of the Pool A points table after three matches, courtesy of a higher goal difference. Only the top two teams after the four group games will advance to the semi-finals.

South Korea and India started the match on an attacking note. Cho Hyejin's goal-bound attempt for the Koreans was the first opportunity of the game, but Deep Grace Ekka stopped it in the waning moments to prevent India from falling behind.

India had plenty of chances to tie the game up as well, but their forwards lacked dexterity in front of goal. South Korea was in the lead 1-0 at the end of the first period.

In the second quarter, India played with more vigour and won several penalty corners, but none of them led to goals. South Korea had a one-goal advantage at the end of the first half.

Following the half, India continued to press players forward in pursuit of the equaliser until finally breaking the Korean defence with a penalty corner. Navneet Kaur slid Deep Grace Ekka's drag-flick into the Korean goal after it was deflected. Both teams were tied at 1-1 at the end of the third quarter.

Both South Korea and India made a valiant effort to score the game-winning goal in the last frame, but neither team was successful. There was a 1-1 draw in the game.

But South Korea eventually reached their objective. After being stick-checked by Udita within the circle, Cho Hyejin scored on the penalty shot.

India will play Hong Kong China in the final group match on Tuesday.

