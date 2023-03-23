Asian Hockey Federation honours Hockey India with Best Organiser Award for successfully hosting 2023 FIH WC

New Delhi [India], March 23 : Hockey India on Thursday was awarded with the Best Orgser Award by the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) for their exemplary execution of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as the host nation.

The award was received by Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh during the AHF Congress held in Mungyeong, Korea.

The prestigious quadrennial event featuring 16 teams from across the globe was held in two world-class venues in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.

While the Kalinga Hockey Stadium in Bhubaneswar had previously hosted the FIH Hockey Men's World Cup 2018, the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela caught the imagination of the hockey fraternity for being the largest-seated hockey stadium in the world. The Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium also features an Olympic-style Hockey Village which housed the participating teams, giving them a similar experience as the Games Village at multi-discipline sporting events such as Olympic Games or the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, a release said.

Apart from impeccable orgzation of the on-field action with global standards apart from best facilities for athletes, the host nation along with the unparalleled support of Odisha government hosted numerous fan-engaging events that included a star-studded opening ceremony with performances by Bollywood super stars Ranveer Singh, Disha Pat and international acclaimed K-Pop band Blackswan.

The tournament mascot Olly was highlighted with Olly's Land, a fan zone created within the two-stadium premises became a mega attraction for thousands of spectators who flocked the stadium to watch top-class hockey and also created awareness about the Olive Ridley Turtles.

"We are very humbled and grateful for this incredible recognition by the Asian Hockey Federation. A World Cup at home is always special and for Hockey India, our top priority was to ensure everyone who took part in it, be it the participating teams, officials or spectators have the most memorable experience," Dilip Tirkey, President, Hockey India said.

"Our endeavour wouldn't have been possible without the continued support and vision of the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, all the stakeholders and the numerous people who worked together to make this event a mega success," added an elated Tirkey.

Commenting on the award, Bhola Nath Singh, said it is a very proud moment for us.

"The success of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela is evidence of what we can all achieve when we work with passion and precision. This award is a testimony to the hard work of Hockey India staff who worked round-the-clock to ensure everything goes on smooth. I extend my gratitude to AHF for recognising this effort."

