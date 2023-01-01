Attempt to spoil my image, says Haryana minister Sandeep Singh resigns as sports minister

Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh has been booked on charges of sexual harassment and outraging modesty of a woman after a junior athletics coach filed a complaint against the Olympian.There is an attempt to spoil my image, the minister said, calling for a thorough investigation into the allegations.

"I hand over the responsibility of the sports department to the chief minister until the report of the investigation comes out," the minister said. A case under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or criminal force to woman with intent of disrobe), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC has been registered against Sandeep Singh.