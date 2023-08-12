"Cannot take Malaysia lightly despite beating them earlier": Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 12 : Following the win over Japan in the semifinal of the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy, Indian hockey player Manpreet Singh that his side cannot take Malaysia, their opponents in the final, lightly after beating them comprehensively in the group stage.

India stormed into the finals of the Asian Champions Trophy with a five-star performance against Japan in the semi-finals at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium on Friday. They will face Malaysia in the title clash, who thrashed South Korea 6-2 in the other semifinal.

"It feels good (on winning the match and 'Player of the Match' award). The whole team gave 100 per cent. We all knew this was an important game. We played well, but the job is not done. We have the final against Malaysia. We cannot underestimate them just because we beat them last time. They will also be looking to give their more than 100 per cent. We would like to do even better in finals. It is important that we follow our basic game structure," said Manpreet in a video posted by Hockey India.

We caught up with Manpreet Singh after his spectacular performance in tonight's game.#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #HACT2023 pic.twitter.com/KYHsAdhWKH— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 11, 2023

He also congratulated goalkeeper PR Sreejesh for completing 300 matches for India.

"It is a big achievement," he said.

The goalkeeper, who hails from Kizhakkambalam, Kerala, achieved the feat during India’s semifinal match of the Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 against Japan at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium, Chennai. The 34-year-old goalkeeper is one of the most experienced players in the current Indian squad. Sreejesh has four appearances at the prestigious FIH Hockey World Cup. He made his India debut at the 2010 World Cup in New Delhi and since then he has been a pivotal member of the team.

He represented the country at almost all the major international tournaments including the 2010, 2014, and 2018 Hockey Men’s World Cup and 2023 Hockey Men’s World Cup, Commonwealth Games in 2014, 2018 and 2022; and three Olympic Games – London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020, where he helped the team clinch the historic Bronze medal.

He was also part of India’s Bronze Medal feat at the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang, joint winners of Hero Asian Champions Trophy in 2018, Gold Medal winning team of 2019 FIH Men's Series Finals in Bhubaneswar and Silver Medal winning team at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. He was instrumental in India’s third-place finish at the FIH Hockey Pro League 2021/22.

Sreejesh was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award in 2021 and is only the second sportsperson from India to win the World Games Athlete of the Year 2021. He has also won back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

On playing in Chennai, Manpreet said that it feels nice and thanked Chief Minister MK Stalin for organising the tournament.

"I hope more such tournaments will be held in the future. It would be great for the local crowd," he said.

India have been unbeaten so far at the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023, winning their first game 7-2 against China, drawing 1-1 against Japan in their second match, beating Malaysia 5-0, winning against South Korea 3-2, and then beating arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor