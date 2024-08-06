Chandigarh Hockey Academy's Gurinder Singh lauds players ahead of semifinal clash at Paris Olympics

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 6 : Chandigarh Hockey Academy Head Coach Gurinder Singh, who has also coached Indian hockey players Gurjant Singh and Sanjay, praised both players ahead of the nation's semifinal clash against Germany in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024 on Tuesday.

After a heroic win against Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympic Games, securing a 4-2 victory in penalty shootouts, the charged-up Indian Men's Hockey Team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, is set to face a familiar foe in Germany on Tuesday at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. The team's goal is to 'change the color of the medal.'

"Gurjant Singh came to me when he was 10 years old. He was with me from 2005 to 2012. Sanjay joined in 2011 and is still training under me. Gurjant Singh is playing his second Olympics, while Sanjay is playing his first. They have participated in many tournaments so far and have mostly won gold medals," Gurinder Singh told ANI.

In the quarterfinal match, the Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling encounter at the Paris Olympics, advancing to the semifinals. With the scores level at 1-1 after regulation time, India won the shootout 4-2.

In the second quarter of the match, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Before halftime, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equalizer, providing his team a moment to regroup. In the second half, despite multiple opportunities, Great Britain failed to score.

Meanwhile, in the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts. Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one, helping India advance to the semifinals of the tournament.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor