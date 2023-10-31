"Credit goes to the whole team": Savita Punia after beating China in Asian Champions Trophy

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 31 : Following her side's win over China in their Asian Champions Trophy match, Indian skipper Savita Punia said that after losing to China in the Asian Games semis, the entire team wanted to perform well and lauded her side's defensive game and credited all players for the emphatic win.

India kept their winning run in the tournament alive with a thrilling 2-1 win over China in Ranchi on Monday.

After the match, Savita told the media, "Credit goes to the whole team, they played well as a unit. China is a big team and we lost to them in the Asian Games semis. So we all wanted to perform well as a team. It was a really close match. China has some great drag-flickers so we had to perform well as a defending side and we did well. Our work hard proved useful."

Also, the coach Janneke Schopman said that she liked the team's mindset and attitude and they will have to be ready for an aggressive Japan side, their next opponents.

"I am happy with the mindset and the attitude with which our team played today. We showed up from the start. I want our penalty conversion to be a threat and we are getting closer to it. We played some good hockey today. They (Japan, next opponents) are playing really aggressively and we have to stay ready for it. We move the ball well," said Schopman.

Deepika (15') and Salima Tete (26') netted a goal each for India, while China's lone goal came from Jiaqi Zhong (41').

India quickly established a fluid passing tempo, asserting their dominance over China in the opening quarter. They commanded the lion's share of possession, continuously making circle entries and subjecting China's defense to a series of rigorous tests. The Indian squad's offensive strength was on full display as they managed to secure a penalty corner in the dying moments of the first quarter. However, they couldn't make the most of this opportunity. Nevertheless, shortly thereafter, the home team earned a penalty stroke, which Deepika (15') expertly converted with a precise shot into the bottom corner, granting India a well-earned 1-0 advantage.

Trailing 1-0, China launched the second quarter with an offensive approach, coming very close to levelling the score. However, Indian Captain Savita displayed her brilliance with a remarkable save, preserving India's lead. Simultaneously, India intensified their offensive onslaught to maintain pressure on China, a tactic that paid off when Salima Tete (26'), left unguarded, unleashed a well-placed and forceful shot from the circle's edge, notching India's second goal. In the closing moments of the second quarter, China earned a penalty corner, but India's resolute defense stood firm, ensuring they entered halftime with a 2-0 advantage.

The third quarter kicked off with India resuming their offensive efforts, securing an early penalty corner that China's defense successfully thwarted, denying the hosts a chance to widen their lead. Nevertheless, India persisted in their relentless attack, keeping China on the defensive. Meanwhile, China adjusted their strategy by prioritizing possession and counter-attacks, a tactic that paid off when Jiaqi Zhong (41') capitalized on a penalty corner, narrowing the gap and rekindling their hopes. However, no more goals were scored in the penultimate quarter as it concluded with the score at 2-1 in favour of India.

Even with a narrow lead, India remained committed to their offensive style of play in the last quarter. China, on the other hand, displayed shrewd possession control and secured a couple of penalty corners, although they couldn't capitalize on these opportunities. As the clock ticked down, China escalated their offensive efforts in pursuit of an equalizer, but India's defense stood resolute to maintain their lead and secure a 2-1 victory in the match.

India will next take on Japan in their fourth match of the tournament on 31st October at 20:30hrs IST.

