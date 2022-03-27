Day 4 of Women Inter-Department National C'ship turns out to be goal-fest

Day four at the 2nd Hockey India Senior Women Inter-Department National Championship 2022 turned out to be a goal-fest on Sunday here in New Delhi.

In the first Pool stage match of the day, Railway Sports Promotion Board picked up an emphatic 5-0 win against Steel Plant Sports Board. Devika Sen opened the scoring in the 5th minute of the match for Railway Sports Promotion Board, while Anupa Barla doubled their lead in the 9th minute. Alka Dungdung added the third goal in the 15th minute of the match.

Steel Plant Sports Board did put up a solid defensive performance in the 2nd quarter. However, at the start of the third quarter, before Devika Sen scored her second goal of the match for Railway Sports Promotion Board in the 41st minute to take the scoreline to 4-0. Kajal joined in on the action in the final quarter as she scored the fifth goal for her side in the 52nd minute as Railway Sports Promotion Board beat Steel Plant Sports Board 5-0.

In the second match of the day, Sashastra Seema Bal took on UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy in a one-sided affair. Maxima Ekka opened the scoring in the match in the 4th minute for Sashastra Seema Bal, and their lead was doubled up by Priti Singh in the 10th minute. Manisha scored the third goal in the 15th minute as the first quarter ended with Sashastra Seema Bal leading 3-0.

Anjika scored the fourth goal in the 21st minute, while Ranjita Minj scored the fifth goal for the team in the 24th minute. In the third quarter, UCO Bank Women's Hockey Academy skipper Komal scored the first goal for her team bringing them back into the contest but Ranjita Minj scored her second goal of the match in the 41st minute, along with Priti Singh, who also brought up her second goal of the match in the 43rd minute as Sashastra Seema Bal went into a 7-1 lead by the end of the third quarter.

Maxima Ekka also got her brace, getting her second goal of the match in the 51st minute, while Manisha added another goal in the 57th minute resulting in a 9-1 victory for Sashastra Seema Bal.

In the third and final encounter of the day, Sports Authority Of India faced off against the All India Police Sports Control Board in a closely-contested affair. Both the teams defended well in the first two quarters, not allowing either of the teams to take the lead in the match.

Pinki Ekka broke the resistance in the 32nd minute giving the All India Police Sports Control Board a 1-0 lead. In the 49th minute, skipper F Lalawmpuii scored the equaliser for Sports Authority Of India to bring the game on level terms. In the final quarter, Surabhi Pradhan scored the winner in the 51st minute as All India Police Sports Control Board beat Sports Authority Of India 2-1.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor