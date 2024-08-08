Families call India hockey players to celebrate bronze medal triumph at Paris Olympics

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], August 8 : Following India's men's hockey team's remarkable win over Spain in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics, the families of the players celebrated the win by calling the players and congratulating them.

India captain Harmanpreet Singh's father, Sarabjeet Singh, admitted that he was nervous while watching the hockey team fight for the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics against Spain.

Often known as "Sarpanch", Harmanpreet Singh turned out to be the hero with a brace. With his trademark drag flick, he left Spain speechless and sealed a 2-1 win for India in the bronze medal match.

Harmanpreet's father, Sarabjeet Singh, who witnessed the action unfold on the television screen at his household, told reporters, "I was very nervous. But the Almighty gave us blessings."

Harmanpreet's mother, Rajvinder Kaur, congratulated the entire team for their scintillating win and told ANI, "When their match began, I prayed to Waheguru. I congratulate the entire team. It is such a joyous moment. This is the blessing of the mothers of each player of the team."

In Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, Indian hockey player Lalit Upadhyay's mother, Reeta Upadhyay, was elated after India's win and told ANI, "May Baba Vishwanath keep blessing the children like this... One or two hit players goals, but the whole team makes complete efforts. Whoever may make a goal, the most important thing is that India won. I prayed to Bhole Baba that please don't let the children return empty-handed. And He listened to us."

Lalit's father, Satish Upadhyay, was unable to express his happiness and said, "What do I say! I cannot express how happy I am. They (Spain) also made the best attempts, but India won the match."

Lalit's sister, Anjali Upadhyay, was delighted after seeing India take away the bronze and said, "I am very happy that India won. Their performance was so well, that they had to win the bronze medal. I am very happy."

In Jalandhar, the family of Indian hockey player Sukhjeet Singh celebrated the triumph and spoke to him on the phone to congratulate him on the video camera.

Sumit's brother Jai Valmiki said, "This bronze medal is as valuable to us as Gold. The team worked really hard and did their best. Reaching semi-finals in the Olympics means a great deal to us."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor