"Feel really good after10 goals in the Olympics": Harmanpreet Singh after his Paris 2024 performance

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Indian Men's Hockey Team captain Harmanpreet Singh shared his thoughts on the team's performance at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

After clinching the bronze medal in men's hockey at the Paris Olympics, the Indian Men's Hockey team arrived at the New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning.

"We are feeling very proud after winning back-to-back medals in the Olympics. The support we've received from the entire nation has been overwhelming. It was very special to talk to PM Modi. I feel really good about scoring 10 goals in the Olympics," Harmanpreet said while speaking to ANI.

The drag-flicker emphasised that winning any medal for the country is a significant achievement.

"A medal is a medal, and winning it for the country is a big thing. We aimed to reach the final and win gold, but unfortunately, our dream wasn't fulfilled. However, we didn't return empty-handed. Winning back-to-back medals is a record in itself. The love that has been showered on us is incredible," the former India skipper told reporters.

Harmanpreet also spoke about goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, who played his last international match against Spain.

"It was an emotional moment for him (PR Sreejesh) as he played his final match. Although he has retired, he will always be with us in spirit. I thank the Government of India, SAI, and the Odisha government for their support. The love we're receiving now doubles our responsibility. We'll continue to strive to bring more medals for the country," the midfielder concluded.

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from captain Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh's effortless saves secured a bronze medal for India at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium.

In an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, despite being down 0-1 after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, playing his last game for India, was filled with emotions as the rest of the team joined him on the ground to celebrate this momentous occasion in India's hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Under coach Craig Fulton's leadership, India made history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to see India through, while Marc Miralles (18') scored the sole goal for Spain.

India held a superior head-to-head record against Spain at the Olympics, having defeated them seven times in their ten meetings.

Emotions ran high as India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played his final international game. Hockey India honored him with the title of 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' before the bronze medal match.

With chants of 'India' echoing throughout the stadium, the team worked hard to break down Spain's defense in the first quarter. India came close to scoring when Hardik sent a pass to Sukhjeet, who narrowly missed the goalpost.

Jose Maria Basterra led the attack for Spain, keeping the Indian team on their toes. In the ninth minute, he forced Sreejesh to make a crucial save at the near post.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor