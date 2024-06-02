FIH Pro League 2023/24: Indian women's hockey team goes down 1-3 against Germany

London [UK], June 2 : The Indian Women's Hockey Team on Saturday went down 1-3 against Germany in their first match of the London leg of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24.

For India, Deepika (23') scored the lone goal, while for Germany, Charlotte Stapenhorst (13'), Sonja Zimmermann (24') and Nike Lorenz (37') were on target.

India got off to a cautious start, not allowing Germany to make easy forays into their striking circle. The Indian team worked a disciplined structure with short, accurate passes that allowed them to create space in Germany's circle. But an Indian goal remained elusive in the first quarter. Just after the halfway mark in the first quarter, the German team started to go through the gears, pushing India back into their half, with a couple of attacks from the right.

With two minutes remaining, it was Charlotte Stapenhorst (13') who gave Germany a 1-0 lead after scoring from a close range. At the end of the first quarter, Germany led India 1-0.

In the second quarter, India increased the frequency of their attacks in an attempt to level the score, forcing Germany's midfielders to make back passes and maintain possession. With India switching to a counter-attacking strategy, the game plan paid off as Deepika (23') converted a penalty corner to help India get back into the game. However, Germany were quick in their response as Sonja Zimmermann (24') extended Germany's lead to 2-1 after she found the back of the net from a penalty corner. Both India and Germany won several penalty corners in the dying minutes of the second quarter but both were unable to make the most of the opportunities. Going into the half-time, Germany led India by 2-1.

India started the game aggressively after half-time, but the German defence continued to hold down the fort. The third quarter saw plenty of action on both ends, but it was Germany which extended their lead through their Captain Nike Lorenz (37'). At the end of the third quarter, Germany led India by 3-1.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, India started showcasing urgency. The Indian team continued with intent and created various goalscoring opportunities, but the German defence was up to the mark. The match ended with Germany winning 3-1.

The Indian Women's Hockey Team will next take on Great Britain at 19:00hrs IST on June 2.

All matches of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 will be streamed on JioCinema, additionally, all India matches will be telecast on Sports18 - Khel.

