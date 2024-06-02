FIH Pro League: India men's hockey team suffer 3-1 defeat against Great Britain

London [UK], June 2 : The Indian men's hockey team suffered a 3-1 loss against Great Britain in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 match in London on Sunday.

Two goals from Nicholas Bandurak (2', 11') and one strike from Will Calnan (47') helped fourth-ranked Great Britain topple world No. 3 India. Abhishek (35') scored the only goal for the Indian hockey team.

Despite the loss, India held onto the third spot on the FIH Pro League points table. Netherlands and Argentina are the two teams ahead of India.

Overall, the Tokyo Olympics hockey bronze medallists have won five of their 14 matches so far this season.

Great Britain began the match on a dominant note. Nicholas Bandurak's goal was set up following a well-executed counterattack in the second minute. He found the target once again in the 11th minute to make the scoreline 2-0 in favour of the home side.

India had an opportunity to reduce the deficit through a penalty corner but skipper Harmanpreet Singh's drag-flick didn't find the target.

Following the half-time break, India tried to find a way to match Great Britain's high-intensity game.

After a couple of minutes in the third quarter, Abhishek managed to ease the nerves of the Indian side with a remarkable reverse-hit goal in the 35th minute.

India tried to carry the positive momentum and Abhishek was the guiding force. He helped India win a penalty corner in the next minute but Harmanpreet failed to test the Great Britain keeper.

Great Britain looked composed despite having a mere one-goal lead in the final quarter. Their composure helped them restore their two-goal lead in the 47th minute with Will Calnan finding the back of the net.

India decided to challenge the goal through a video referral but the decision went against them. The third umpire ruled against the appeal and the match ended in a 3-1 defeat for India.

After suffering a defeat, India will now face world champions Germany in the FIH Pro League on Saturday.

The last match between the two sides ended in a comprehensive 3-0 win for the Harmanpreet-led side.

