FIH Pro League: Indian men's lose to Spain 5-3

The Spanish men's hockey team defeated India 5-3 in the FIH Pro League match at the Kalinga Stadium on Sunday.

The result means India are in second place in the league table, four points behind Netherlands. Spain remain in eighth position.

It was to be Spain's day in Bhubaneswar as the Red Sticks men and women's teams put in resilient performances to defeat the host nations in the second day of FIH Hockey Pro League action between the two nations.

India took a lead in the sixth minute through Abhishek; the striker running the backline and then flicking past Adrian Rafi. Eight minutes later, Pau Cunill scored from Spain's first penalty corner in the 14th minute and just seconds later eventual Player of the Match Joan Tarres looked almost casual as he struck an upright, reverse stick shot past Suraj Karkera in the India goal to put Spain ahead as they went into the break.

A rocket from Pau Cunill was the first score of the second quarter and it was against the run of play as India had enjoyed more possession and more meaningful attacks to that point. But Cunill's shot was accomplished and confident as it flew past PR Sreejesh in the India goal.

India responded through Harmanpreet Singh, again from a polished penalty corner routine. The goal makes Harmanpreet the first player to reach double figures in this year's goal-scoring tally.

The answer came with nine minutes left on the clock in the third quarter. Sukhjeet Singh, who was playing his first senior game, made the dream start on his debut, dribbling through the Spanish defenders before slotting the ball home to bring the scores level.

With just over six minutes left there was yet another twist in this tale. Pepe Cunill joined his brother Pau on the score-sheet after rifling home a penalty corner - for his first senior international goal.

India took their 'keeper from the field with three minutes left and Spain were able to capitalise when they won another penalty corner. Marc Miralles was able to fire home for his fourth goal of the weekend. The 5-3 scoreline with just 90 seconds left gave the Red Sticks breathing room as they headed to their first FIH Hockey Pro League win of the season.

( With inputs from ANI )

