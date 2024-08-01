Final Results: 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men East Zone C'ship 2024

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 1 : Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha secured the titles in the Men's and Women's categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men East Zone Championship 2024 respectively at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium in Guwahati.

Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Association of Odisha by 1-1 (0-3 SO) in the Women's category Final and Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bihar by 2-0 to finish third. In the Men's category, the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Jharkhand by 6-6 (4-3 SO) in the Final and Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bihar by 13-1 to finish third.

The Women's category Final saw Hockey Jharkhand beat the Hockey Association of Odisha 1-1 (0-3 SO). For Hockey Jharkhand, Shruti Kumari (18') was the goalscorer, while for Hockey Association of Odisha, Priyanka Minz (30') was the goalscorer. At the end of the regulation time, the match was tied at 1-1. In the shootout, Ankita Lakra, Manjhi Pushpa and Sandeep Kumari scored to make Hockey Jharkhand the winners.

The 3rd/4th Place match in the Women's category saw Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bihar by 2-0. For Manipur Hockey, Jerina Chongtham (14') and Tongbram Lanchenbi Devi (43') were the goalscorers.

The Men's category Final saw the Hockey Association of Odisha beat Hockey Jharkhand by 6-6 (4-3 SO). For Hockey Association of Odisha, Mithles Kerketta (19', 60'), Aklesh Lakra (23'), Subodh Lakra (25') and Mandeep Kerketta (35', 49') got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Jharkhand, Kiro Sabian (15', 45'), Nicolas Topno (17'), Purti Ashish Tani (34', 46', 52') were the goalscorers. In the shootout, Salman Lakra, Dibit Madki, Arman Soreng and Mandeep Kerketta scored for the Hockey Association of Odisha to clinch the title.

The 3rd/4th Place match in the Men's category saw Manipur Hockey beat Hockey Bihar by 13-1. For Manipur Hockey, Loitongbam Kenish (5', 36', 47'), Manimatum Maibam (8', 9'), Athokpam Milan (18', 38'), Lisham Max Singh (28', 55'), Akoijam Malemnganba (39', 44', 50') and Saikhom Nishi Singh (53') got on the scoresheet, while for Hockey Bihar, Abhay Shah (60') was the lone goal scorer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor