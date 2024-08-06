Former India Hockey captain praises PR Sreejesh ahead of Paris Olympic SF clash

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], August 6 : Indian international hockey player and Junior World Cup skipper Harjeet Singh heaped praise on goalkeeper PR Sreejesh ahead of the semifinal clash against Germany in the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024.

After scripting a heroic win against Great Britain in the Quarter-Final of the Paris Olympic Games by 4-2 in penalty shootouts, a charged-up Indian Men's Hockey Team led by Harmanpreet Singh will take on a familiar foe in Germany on Tuesday in their quest to 'change the colour of the medal', here at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.

"We have a lot of faith because of the way they played the last 2 matches against Australia and UK, the way they played the defence if they play the same way, then the performance will be very good...our goalkeeper is very good and the whole team is very good..." Harjeet Singh told ANI.

Arjuna award winner and Olympic bronze medalist for India in hockey, Simranjeet Singh said that if the Harmanpreet Singh-led side play with confidence then they can beat Germany.

"Today we have our semi-final with Germany and this is going to be a crucial match. Germany is a strong side and our team is also playing in a good flow. We need to win this match and enter the finals...if we play with the same confidence then we can definitely beat Germany..." Simranjeet Singh said.

Coming to the quarterfinal match, Harmanpreet Singh-led Indian men's hockey team defeated Great Britain in a thrilling quarter-final match at the Paris Olympics and advanced into the semi-final. As the scores were level at 1-1 after the end of regulation time, India won the shootout 4-2 and made the semi-finals.

In the second quarter of the encounter, India took a 1-0 lead after skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner. India had four penalty corner opportunities while Great Britain had five in the second quarter.

Before halftime, Great Britain's Lee Morton scored the equaliser and gave his side a moment to breathe. In the second half, Great Britain failed to score, despite multiple opportunities.

Meanwhile, in the shootout, India scored all four of their attempts. While Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh saved one, helping India move into the semis of the tournament.

