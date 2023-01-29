Germany defeat Belgium in penalty to lift third World Cup title

Germany defeated defending champions Belgium 5-4 in the penalty shootout to win the Hockey World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar on Sunday. Both the teams scored three goals each at the end of regulation time. This is Germany's third world title as they came back from behind after conceding two early goals in the first quarter. Florent Aubel broke the deadlock in the 10th minute and Tanguy Cosyns then doubled Belgium's lead within seconds.

Niklas Wellen reduced the two-goal deficit before the halftime hooter.Gonzalo Peillat then successfully converted a penalty corner in the third quarter to bring Germany back on level terms. The final quarter saw Germany lead for the first time in the contest as skipper Mats Grambusch beat the Belgian goalkeeper from the left side.