"Gonzalo is one of the best....": Hyderabad Toofans coach on historic signing of German drag-flicker

New Delhi [India], December 28 : Sanjay Bir, the assistant coach of Hyderabad Toofans participating in the 2024-25 Hockey India League (HIL) competition, opened up about the signing of German Gonzalo Peillat, calling him "one of the best drag-flickers in the world" and added that he was roped in for his leadership qualities.

Bir spoke torecently about the return of the HIL, Hyderabad Toofans team, India's chances at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics hockey tournament, etc. The tournament will kickstart on December 28 with the Toofans taking on Rarh Bengal Tigers on December 29 in Rourkela.

Speaking about Gonzalo, the league's most expensive overseas signing at Rs 68 lakh, Sanjay said, "Gonzalo is one of the best drag flickers in the world. We all know his name very well. His performance has been seen by all the teams and players. It was the right step for us to have such a player in our team."

"Our team's strategy and decision was to sign him at any cost. The main purpose of signing him was to have such a player in the team who has the strength to lead the team. The biggest thing is his performance in the team and his view of leading the team," he added.

Bir is excited that after the Hockey World Cup last year, India is holding another big tournament.

"It will improve the hockey culture and sporting culture in the country and is one of the best tournaments for it. It will give players a chance to showcase their talent and enhance themselves," he said.

The assistant coach said that the preparations are going really well.

"This will be one of the best sides in HIL and we expect a lot of great performances. Our coaches, support staff and owners have really worked hard on making this team," he added.

He is also excited to work with the emerging Indian talent in the squad, namely Balmiki Singh, Devindar Walmiki, Nilakanta Sharma, and Sumit Valmiki among others.

He also is optimistic that India will be able to lift the LA2028 Olympics gold because of HIL, saying, "HIL is a step where the players will definitely prove themselves and get to know how to understand the team bonding and and how to manage the structure of the play. To understand all this, it is very important to improve the interaction with the players."

"India has and will always have a potential of winning the Olympic gold. When we could not, it was not due to preparation. Training given was also great. When players will bond well, unite and understand each other well, it will give them confidence and it will produce fine outcomes," he concluded.

